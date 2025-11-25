Augur (REP) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Augur (REP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Augur has a market cap of $14.89 million and $29.69 thousand worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00001555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Augur Token Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
