Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 685,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 161,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $709.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Disco Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

