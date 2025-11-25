Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 361,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 205,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of C$18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.05.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

