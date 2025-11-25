Bancor Price Reaches $0.44 (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $51.09 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00010488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004079 BTC.

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 115,188,102 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 115,188,101.74069733. The last known price of Bancor is 0.44292101 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $3,977,720.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

