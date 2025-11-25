Ordinals (ORDI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.41 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00004577 BTC on exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $83.69 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 3.99539599 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $24,146,716.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

