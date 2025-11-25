Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 55.4% – Still a Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 55.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 239,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 29,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

About Rio Silver

(Get Free Report)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.