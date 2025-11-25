Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $265.89 and last traded at $264.4650, with a volume of 44294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.