North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $32.91 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $377.96 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.43 and its 200-day moving average is $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

