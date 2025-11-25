Bittensor (TAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $220.43 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $220.43 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $299.93 or 0.00344479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,372,598 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 10,369,306.01968835 in circulation. The last known price of Bittensor is 295.33587195 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $222,483,614.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

