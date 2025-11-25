Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $283.70 and last traded at $282.29, with a volume of 487987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.93.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

