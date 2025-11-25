Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Cap of $87.36 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $11.44 or 0.00013139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $87.36 million and $34.22 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Numeraire Token Profile
Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,656,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,636,159 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.
Numeraire Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.
