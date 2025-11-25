Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.5850, with a volume of 1656299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%. On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,800. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $797,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

