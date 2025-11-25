Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.9950. Approximately 201,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 751,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.50 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $482.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,724,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 316,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,475,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,310,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 112,519 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after buying an additional 292,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 337,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

