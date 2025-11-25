UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $279.19, but opened at $267.3125. UCB shares last traded at $267.3125, with a volume of 254 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCBJF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.79 and its 200 day moving average is $230.13.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

