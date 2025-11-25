Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $26.11. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $25.1550, with a volume of 15,450 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

