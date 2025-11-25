Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 8,657 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.5565.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

