Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.2750, but opened at $6.60. Sumitomo Heavy shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Sumitomo Heavy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Heavy Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

