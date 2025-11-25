Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Columbia Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.2% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

JNJ opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $206.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

