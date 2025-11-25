Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.19 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $113.19 million and $7.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.65 or 0.03363628 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00004901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,483,944,269 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,483,896,484 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.015261 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $7,014,260.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.