Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 and last traded at GBX 0.70. 1,209,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,843,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 6.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of £10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

