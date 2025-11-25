American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Trading 8.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 114,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 52,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.82.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

