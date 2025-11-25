Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading 18% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) traded up 18% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. 33,230,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average session volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARS. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £374.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.74.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

