VICI Properties (VICI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – VICI Properties had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

11/13/2025 – VICI Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – VICI Properties was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/6/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – VICI Properties had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – VICI Properties is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – VICI Properties had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

