Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 670 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 750 to GBX 540 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 790 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 666.67.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HFG

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of LON:HFG traded up GBX 17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 500. 868,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 624.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 764.04. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 470.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 950. The firm has a market cap of £449.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Steve Murrells purchased 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.