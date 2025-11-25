Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) vs. N-able (NYSE:NABL) Financial Survey

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N-able and Web Blockchain Media”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $497.67 million 2.75 $30.96 million ($0.03) -244.43 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

This table compares N-able and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able -1.31% 4.17% 2.41% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

N-able has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for N-able and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 1 2 3 0 2.33 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $9.31, indicating a potential upside of 26.99%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

N-able beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

