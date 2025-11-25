Comparing XCHG (XCH) and Its Rivals

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare XCHG to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

XCHG has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCHG’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCHG N/A N/A N/A XCHG Competitors -84.43% -17.76% -5.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares XCHG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XCHG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCHG 1 0 0 0 1.00 XCHG Competitors 400 1697 2317 178 2.49

As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 9.99%. Given XCHG’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XCHG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XCHG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XCHG $34.50 million N/A -12.56 XCHG Competitors $3.78 billion $289.06 million 8.48

XCHG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XCHG. XCHG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

XCHG rivals beat XCHG on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services. It serves EV manufacturers, energy players, and charge point operators. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

