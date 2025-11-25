Crypto-AI-Robo.com Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.28 Thousand (CAIR)

Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Crypto-AI-Robo.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a market cap of $3.28 thousand and $25.89 worth of Crypto-AI-Robo.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto-AI-Robo.com has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto-AI-Robo.com alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,907.40 or 0.99815248 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Crypto-AI-Robo.com

Crypto-AI-Robo.com launched on November 30th, 2023. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 887,843,093 tokens. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official website is crypto-ai-robo.com. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official Twitter account is @c_altcoins.

Crypto-AI-Robo.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a current supply of 888,000,000 with 887,843,094 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto-AI-Robo.com is 0.00000373 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto-ai-robo.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto-AI-Robo.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto-AI-Robo.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto-AI-Robo.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto-AI-Robo.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto-AI-Robo.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.