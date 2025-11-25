Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alexander & Baldwin stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 1.4%

ALEX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,834. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 33.94%.The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEX

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.