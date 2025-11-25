RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Strategy by 19.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,317,000 after buying an additional 187,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,890,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 181.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 708,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,211,000 after buying an additional 456,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 588,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,905,000 after buying an additional 59,688 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $179.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $166.01 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.78.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,280 shares of company stock worth $3,527,911 and have sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

