RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,174 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

