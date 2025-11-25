Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 996 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 282.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $44.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $420,654.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,695,496.20. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $109,548.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,625.97. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $629,902. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

