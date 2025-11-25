Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,120.19 and traded as low as GBX 1,116.44. Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,139, with a volume of 979,320 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIZZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,250 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,094.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,234.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.



Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

