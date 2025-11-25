Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 122,180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 54.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.05. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

