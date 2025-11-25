Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 3,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $492.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $543.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.