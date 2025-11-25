Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

