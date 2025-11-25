Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.92 and traded as low as GBX 168.40. Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 172.40, with a volume of 126,603 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cairn Homes from GBX 190 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

