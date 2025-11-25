Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.92 and traded as low as GBX 168.40. Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 172.40, with a volume of 126,603 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cairn Homes from GBX 190 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRN
Cairn Homes Stock Up 0.6%
Cairn Homes Company Profile
Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cairn Homes
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.