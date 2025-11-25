Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289,321 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 24.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Limbach by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Limbach by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Price Performance

Limbach stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $775.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Limbach had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Limbach from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Limbach

About Limbach

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.