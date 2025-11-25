Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.06 and traded as low as C$10.97. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.97, with a volume of 88,680 shares changing hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a yield of 772.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

