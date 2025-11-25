SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 232,865 Shares of Fastly, Inc. $FSLY

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,865 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $2,347,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,121,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,304,014.92. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 178,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $1,481,548.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,165,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,731.80. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 921,531 shares of company stock worth $8,568,071 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Trading Up 6.3%

FSLY opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.21. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The firm had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Fastly Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.