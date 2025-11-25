Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,582 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $56,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,511,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,157,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,822,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $161.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average of $143.68. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $441.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $1,049,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,096.48. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Ronald Dail sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,326,402.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,623.52. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,308 shares of company stock worth $3,872,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

