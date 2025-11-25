Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,191,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $57,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,325,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,445,000 after purchasing an additional 406,350 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,225,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,129,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 30.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,106,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,098,000 after buying an additional 722,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,871,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after buying an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,371,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 336,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $301,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,867.04. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXTR opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

