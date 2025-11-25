Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,506 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $53,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Evertec by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Evertec by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Evertec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Evertec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $227.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evertec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

