Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.91 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $48,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

