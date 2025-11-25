Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $51,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $742,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,970. The trade was a 22.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,880 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 4.8%

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

