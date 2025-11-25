Geode Capital Management LLC Has $52.32 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $52,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,187.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Research downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

