Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $56,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 125.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.83.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.98. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $212.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $10.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.