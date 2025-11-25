Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $338.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

