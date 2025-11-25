Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $54,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,315,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after acquiring an additional 166,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 260,457 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of IVT stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $74.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 40.46%. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

