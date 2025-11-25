Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 11,365 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Apple by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after buying an additional 14,651,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after buying an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Melius lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $275.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

