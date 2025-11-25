Farmers National Bank Has $986,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Farmers National Bank grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 23,702.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.2% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

Shares of ADI opened at $239.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

